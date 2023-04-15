AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.