AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $463.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.39, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.95.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.72.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

