AIA Group Ltd Purchases 6,091 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

