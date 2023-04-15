AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

BAH stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.