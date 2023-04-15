AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

