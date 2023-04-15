AIA Group Ltd Sells 14,264 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,053. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

