AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,465 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.