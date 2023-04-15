AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,716 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,491,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after buying an additional 594,628 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

