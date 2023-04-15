AIA Group Ltd Sells 6,314 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Up 4.8 %

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

