Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

