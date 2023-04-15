Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.