Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

