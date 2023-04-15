Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$49.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8180791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

