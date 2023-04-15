Alliance Global Partners Comments on Tilray Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

