Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.