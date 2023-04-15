Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

