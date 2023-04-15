Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Alstom Stock Down 3.7 %
ALSMY stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.05.
About Alstom
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alstom (ALSMY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.