Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Alstom Stock Down 3.7 %

ALSMY stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

