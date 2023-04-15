Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

