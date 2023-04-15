Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Reduced by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $45.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

