Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.20.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $313.98. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.