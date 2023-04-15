AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

AMREP stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

