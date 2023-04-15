Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $29.38

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $28.46 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in agilon health by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.