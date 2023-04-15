Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $107.80

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.22 on Monday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $122.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

