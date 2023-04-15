Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $107.80

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.22 on Monday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $122.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

