Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $780.94

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $780.94.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

EQIX stock opened at $688.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.00.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

