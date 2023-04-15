Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $19.00

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

EVER opened at $8.66 on Monday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $385,770 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

