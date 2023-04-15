Analysts Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

ALLY opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.