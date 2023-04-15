Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $111.13

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

