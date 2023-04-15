Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $261.10

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

