Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $1.47

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

