Analyzing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.84 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -13.33 Innodata $79.00 million 2.75 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -18.42

Analyst Recommendations

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Innodata on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

