Analyzing Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) & Its Rivals

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.37 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $1.81 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Analyst Ratings

Sunshine Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4234 15113 41581 718 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.69%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma peers beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

