Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

