Applied Digital Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of APLD opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 4.84. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,543.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,543.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $788,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Applied Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

