AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

