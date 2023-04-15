Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.25

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2102470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

