Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,022 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the average volume of 5,257 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 174,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 56.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

