Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.