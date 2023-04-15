Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

ANET opened at $163.60 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.