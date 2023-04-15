ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 717,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,788,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 6,784.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.