Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Critical Survey

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.32% 30.25% 13.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $285.04 million 3.82 $111.97 million $1.75 9.49

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

