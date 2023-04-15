Atria Investments Inc Acquires 450 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,798,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $375.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.68. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

