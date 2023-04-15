Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,192 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

