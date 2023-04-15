Atria Investments Inc Acquires 53,435 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.