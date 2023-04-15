Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,932,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

TTE stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

