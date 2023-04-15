Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $4,063,416. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.61 and a 200 day moving average of $419.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

