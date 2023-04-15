Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,667,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.