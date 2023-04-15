Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

