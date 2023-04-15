Atria Investments Inc Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.