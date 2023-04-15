Atria Investments Inc Has $5.92 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.89 and a 200-day moving average of $366.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

