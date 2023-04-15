Atria Investments Inc Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

